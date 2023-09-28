Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.
About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF
The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
