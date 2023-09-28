Golden State Equity Partners Takes $791,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 361,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.70.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

