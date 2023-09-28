Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

GBDC stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.58%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

