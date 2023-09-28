Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 2.54% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.