Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 2.54% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
