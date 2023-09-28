Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,739 Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 13.37% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

