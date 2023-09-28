Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

