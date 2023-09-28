Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

