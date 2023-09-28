Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.5% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $158.17 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

