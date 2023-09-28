Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

