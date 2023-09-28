Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.