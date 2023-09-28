Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

