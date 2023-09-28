Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 6,500 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $319,914,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FCOM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $732.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

