Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 218,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

