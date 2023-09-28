Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $232,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 261,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

