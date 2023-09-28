Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $835,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

NYSE MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.91 and its 200-day moving average is $384.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

