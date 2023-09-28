Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $225,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $75.86 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

