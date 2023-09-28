Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $408.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.69 and a 200 day moving average of $456.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.