Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Position Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 425.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

GCBC opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 31.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,301 shares of company stock valued at $149,468. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

