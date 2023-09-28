Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.90% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

