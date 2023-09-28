Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

