Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $178.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
