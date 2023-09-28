Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $67.94 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

