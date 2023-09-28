Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

