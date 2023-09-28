Grimes & Company Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baker Chad R boosted its position in Teradyne by 35.7% in the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 335,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.87.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.