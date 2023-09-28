Grimes & Company Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

