Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.36.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $481.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

