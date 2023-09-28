Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.33 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

