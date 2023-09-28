Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,576.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,576.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,373 shares of company stock worth $1,772,058. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

CIEN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

