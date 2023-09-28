Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 52 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $445.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.17. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

