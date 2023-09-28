Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 4.1%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 120,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 262,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Grindr Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,550. Company insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 567.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grindr by 2,186.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grindr by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grindr by 649.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 288,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 75.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

