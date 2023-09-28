Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BMBOY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.76.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
