Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BMBOY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

