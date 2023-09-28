Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.75 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after acquiring an additional 790,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

