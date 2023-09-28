Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,361,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $513,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRTX stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,113. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04.
Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
