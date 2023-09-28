Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,361,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $513,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,113. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

