Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $15.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.23. 779,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.02. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

