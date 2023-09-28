Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.17. 235,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

