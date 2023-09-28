Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 1,308,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,051,936. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

