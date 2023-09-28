Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE IBM traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

