Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.21. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.