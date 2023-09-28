Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 728,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,950. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.