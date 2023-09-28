Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 576,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,142. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

