Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 12,630 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

