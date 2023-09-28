Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 14,140 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 669,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,770. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.