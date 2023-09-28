Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 15,278 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

GE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 531,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

