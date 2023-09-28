Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,582 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.