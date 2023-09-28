Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,759 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 370,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,384. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

