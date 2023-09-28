Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,251 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.36 on Thursday, hitting $569.89. 450,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

