Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,314 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.21. 610,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,249. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.44.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

