Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday. 365,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session's volume of 166,016 shares.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

