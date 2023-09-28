HC Wainwright Trims AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Target Price to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.23. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

