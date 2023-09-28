Head-To-Head Comparison: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51% Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Akerna has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 475.37%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

This table compares Cosmos Group and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.16 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.09 Akerna $13.65 million 0.10 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.02

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats Cosmos Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Akerna

(Get Free Report)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.