Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $264.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $260.89 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

